West Brom centre-back Cedric Kipre has been linked with Ligue 1 side FC Metz in reports emerging from Foot Mercato.

West Brom defender Kipre looks as though he will be on the move this summer after Birmingham Live revealed the Baggies are ready to listen to offers for the wantaway 25-year-old.

Norwich City and Rangers have both been mentioned as potential suitors as now, FC Metz are said to be keen too.

According to a report from Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 outfit have enquired about Kipre ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Paris-born centre-back has been plying his trade outside of his home country since July 2014, when he left PSG’s youth academy to join Leicester City’s youth academy.

Since then, the defender has spent time on the books with Motherwell, Wigan Athletic, RSC Charleroi (loan) and, of course, West Brom.

Beneficial for all parties?

West Brom fans will be used to seeing transfer sagas rumble on at The Hawthorns for far too long, but it seems as though Kipre’s situation is on course for an early resolution.

The Baggies are ready to listen to offers for the 2020 signing and the player is keen to move on himself, so it seems a move away will be best for all involved.

With the likes of Norwich City, Rangers and FC Metz said to be showing interest as well, Kipre looks as though he will have some solid options available to him as he looks to leave an underwhelming spell at West Brom behind him.