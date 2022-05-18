Former Crewe Alexandra and MK Dons man Mark Carrington has announced his retirement from the game.

The defensive midfielder has decided to hang up his boots this summer.

Carrington is calling time on his playing career at the age of 35 after a final spell this past season in the National League North with Kidderminster Harriers.

He racked up 446 appearances altogether, many of which came in the Football League, and scored 18 goals.

Ex-Crewe Alexandra and MK Dons stalwart

Carrington started his career in the Crewe Alexandra academy and was a regular for the Cheshire side at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

He burst into the Railwaymen’s side during the 2006/07 campaign following their relegation from the Championship and went on to play 37 games altogether before MK Dons came calling.

The Warrington-born man decided to move down south and spent a couple of years with the Dons in the third tier, chipping in with a useful seven goals in 42 games.

However, he fell down the pecking order with the Buckinghamshire outfit during his second season and was subsequently loaned out to Scottish side Hamilton Academical to get some game time under his belt.

Carrington left MK Dons in the summer of 2011 and came back up north for a stint at Bury before spending eight years in Wales with Wrexham in the National League.

He left the Dragons last summer and has now announced his retirement as he weighs up what to do next.