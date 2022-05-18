Rotherham United have extended Jake Hull’s contract at the club, as detailed on their retained list.

Rotherham United have exercised a one-year extension clause on his deal.

Hull, 20, will now stay on the books of the Millers until the end of June 2023.

He spent the second-half of this past season on loan at Hartlepool United but has now returned to his parent club.

Rotherham United make decision

Rotherham United have decided to keep Hull as opposed to letting him leave on a free transfer.

They still have a big decision to make on what to do with him in the next campaign. The Millers are back in the Championship and his chances of first-team football have been reduced now even further.

There is always the option of him going out on loan somewhere else next term to get some more game time under his belt.

Hull is from Sheffield and has risen up through the academy at Rotherham United. He has been a regular for the Yorkshire side at various youth levels over the past few years and has made three senior appearances to date.

He had loan spells away in non-league at Matlock Town and Guiseley to boost his development before Hartlepool United came calling in the last January transfer window.

The youngster gave the Pools more depth in their defensive department but he struggled for regular game time with the North East outfit, making just seven appearances in all competitions.