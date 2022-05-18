Blackburn Rovers could be set for a summer of change with Tony Mowbray moving on, but they will still be hoping to hold onto some of their prized assets.

Blackburn Rovers’ 8th place finish came after a season of fighting for the play-offs, but they were unable to drag themselves over the line and ultimately missed out on a top-six spot.

Uncertainty now surrounds the futures of some key players. Here, we look a three players Blackburn Rovers should be worried about losing this summer.

Darragh Lenihan

Club captain and academy graduate Lenihan has been an exemplary figure at the back for Rovers since breaking into the first-team.

However, uncertainty surrounds his long-term future at Ewood Park with his contract expiring at the end of this season. West Brom, Middlesbrough and Burnley are among those linked with a bargain swoop for the Irish star.

Losing a player as influential as Lenihan would be a big blow to Blackburn Rovers, especially if it was to a Championship rival.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Brereton Diaz’s stock has risen drastically over the last year or so, becoming one of the Championship’s most dangerous strikers and a Chilean sensation.

West Ham United have been among those consistently linked with the striker and losing him would leave the new manager with a hefty job to replace the talismanic striker. Blackburn Rovers will be determined to hold onto Brereton Diaz, but they could have a fight on their hands to keep him this summer.

Ashley Phillips

Keeping top young talents to develop into future first-team players has worked well for Blackburn Rovers before, but with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Spurs among those linked with 16-year-old Phillips, the club will surely be worried about losing him.

He is yet to make his senior debut but he has been an U23s regular despite his young age, proving to be a standout in Rovers’ academy.