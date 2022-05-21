As Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher prepares for the upcoming season, he may want to take a look at some of the club’s young talents.

After just missing out on play-off football, Plymouth Argyle will look to bolster their options for another campaign in League One as they aim to be in the mix for promotion once again.

Due to the Pilgrims’ small squad, the opportunity for Schumacher to look at some of the club’s young players could arise.

A player who will surely be knocking on Schumacher’s door for first-team opportunities is 19-year-old Finley Craske.

The young right-back has just spent the season on loan at local side Plymouth Parkway, getting some valuable game time under his belt and helping the club to the Southern League Division One South title.

Originally from Wadebridge, the youngster has been at the club since he was 10 years old, so it is certain he will give his best if given the chance to feature for his boyhood club.

Craske has already made three appearances for Argyle, making his debut during an EFL trophy match against Newport County in November 2020. He made his league debut in the final game of the 2020/21 season, coming on for Danny Mayor.

Argyle has recently released their retained list for the 2022/23 season. This included the offer of a first professional contract for Craske after a successful apprenticeship with the club, showing the club is already considering the youngster as part of their plans.

However, with Steven Sessegnon heading back to his parent club, there seems to be space at that right-wing back position, with captain Joe Edwards currently occupying the first-team spot. This arises as a good opportunity for the youngster to learn from the experienced and versatile captain, whilst gaining valuable game time in the first-team.

As the club considers their transfer strategy for the summer transfer window, they should explore the options they have at the club. Giving a chance to versatile defender Craske, who is equally comfortable in the centre of midfield, would allow the club to invest their funds on other areas in the squad.

The Pilgrims’ preference may be for a more experienced player in that right wing-back role or even a permanent transfer for Sessegnon. But they cannot deny the ability of the young Craske, who will be very eager for a chance in the first team.