Middlesbrough finished the 2021/22 Championship in 7th place of the table, with inconsistent form throwing them out of the top-six in the final weeks.

Still, Chris Wilder has given Middlesbrough new life, and the fans some newfound optimism going into the 2022/23 campaign.

But the former Sheffield United boss has plenty of work to do if he’s to take Boro back to the Premier League. His club announced their retained list earlier this month with no real surprises included, but Middlesbrough have a number of important players out of contract next year.

According to Transfermarkt, all of Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Duncan Watmore, Grant Hall, Joe Lumley, Sammy Ameobi, Darnell Fisher, Luke Daniels and Toyosi Olusanya are all out of contract at Middlesbrough next summer.

The standout names on that list are of course Fry and Tavernier. Both have been key players for Wilder and both have been linked with Premier League moves in recent weeks and months, so Wilder and Boro may well entertain offers for the pair should they come in this summer.

Elsewhere, Watmore is another useful player for Wilder, and if he can maintain his fitness throughout the 2022/23 campaign and score a few goals, then he’ll surely earn himself a new deal.

As for the likes of Hall, Lumley, Ameobi, Fisher, Daniels and Olusanya, they all look like surplus to requirements – if not now then surely by the end of next season.

Hall and Lumley have both proved to be liabilities since oining from QPR. Ameobi hasn’t made his league debut for Boro since signing owing to injury, whilst Olusanya has fallen well down the pecking order.

Fisher has also endured an injury-stricken stint with Boro and so he could be one that is playing for his future next time round, if he can make his comeback soon enough.

For Boro, they look to be making some necessary changes to their squad after several years of misspending and poor signings.

Wilder will need to replace the outgoing players with new, more proven and reliable names if he’s to take Boro back to the top flight.