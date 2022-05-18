Bradford City are set to sign attacker Jake Young following his departure from Forest Green Rovers, according to a report by the Yorkshire Post.

Bradford City are poised to make the striker their second signing of the summer.

Young, 20, has parted company with Forest Green Rovers following their promotion from League Two.

The Huddersfield-born man is now on his way back to Yorkshire as Mark Hughes looks to bolster his squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

What will Young offer to Bradford City?

Young will give Bradford City more competition and depth in attacking areas if they get this deal over the line.

His age also means he has the potential to grow and develop in the future meaning he could prove to be a decent long-term addition too.

He started his career at Guiseley and was snapped up by Sheffield United back in 2019. The forward never made a senior appearance for the Blades though and was given the green light to leave Bramall Lane permanently a couple of years ago.

Young has been a regular for Forest Green Rovers over the past couple of campaigns and made 62 appearances in all competitions for the Gloucestershire outfit, chipping in with 12 goals and two assists.

They decided not to keep hold of him following their title winning season under Rob Edwards, who has now left for Watford, and he is now embarking on a new chapter closer to home at Valley Parade.