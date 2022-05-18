Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the summer window.

Cedric Kipre, Adama Traore, Deyo Zeefuik and Charlie Austin are the names that have been appearing in the headlines recently.

Norwich City and Rangers are reportedly showing interest in West Brom centre-back Kipre, who will cost around £1million. The 25-year-old has limited game time this season, appearing in just 14 Championship games for the Baggies. His deal expires in the summer of 2024, but a move this summer looks likely, with him disappointed with his rate of starting XI selections this season.

Hull City vice chairman Tan Kesler has said that the club are in the ‘final steps’ of completing a deal for Hatayspor’s Adama Traore, as per a tweet from Mike White:

Had a brief chat (in a dodgy signal area) with Tan Kesler tonight re Adama Traore, Tom Eaves & transfer talk. Told me deal not finalised yet but “we’re In a good stage with the player – in the final steps” & “the player is excited to be part of it”#hcafc (1/5) pic.twitter.com/SfODCoyXM0 — Mike White (@mikewhitesport) May 17, 2022

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder sees his contract expire at the Turkish side at the end of the season, and the Tigers are moving quickly to wrap up a free transfer deal. Traore has made 17 appearances in the Super Lig, scoring once and assisting on three occasions.

According to Lancashire Telegraph, Blackburn Rovers are to decide against pursuing a permanent deal for Hertha Berlin loan man Zeefuik. The defender made just six appearances since signing for the Rovers in January, not giving the club enough time to assess his qualities. The Lancashire club will be eyeing a promotion-chasing season after falling short of the play-offs last time out as they look elsewhere for signings to improve their squad.

Football League World had reported that Cardiff City and Swansea City held talks with departing QPR striker Austin following his departure from the west London club. But, WalesOnline have quashed the rumours linking the 32-year-old to the Bluebirds. It’s not the first time Football League World have had their ‘exclusive’ story shut down, with this being an easy story to milk.