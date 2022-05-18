QPR are heading towards the unknown, with Mark Warburton leaving and fans underwhelmed by some of the names tipped to replace him.

After three years of steady, evident progression, Warburton is leaving QPR. It’s a decision that’s divided many QPR fans, especially so after fans have seen both Tim Sherwood and Sol Campbell tipped to replace him.

The summer ahead promises to be a busy one, and whoever comes in this summer may have one eye on the players entering the final year of their contracts next month.

As per Transfermarkt, Chris Willock, Luke Amos, George Thomas, Conor Masterson, Jordan Archer and Faysal Bettache are all out of contract in the summer of 2023.

The obvious standout on that list is Willock. The former Arsenal man shone for the R’s last season, with his season-ending injury helping to derail QPR’s season.

Fortunately for QPR, they have an option to extend his stay by a further year, but his future is definitely something the QPR board and their next manager need to have in the back of their minds.

Elsewhere, Amos became an important player for QPR in the final weeks of the season. After an injury-laden QPR career so far, Amos will be hoping to go the next season without sitting on the sidelines, and if he can do that then he’ll surely be in fine form again.

A new deal for Amos should be a given if he can find form. But for the likes of Thomas and Archer, who played back-up roles last season, they might well be playing for their future next time round.

And the same could be said of Masterson, whose summer ahead looks unclear after spending time out on loan last season.

Bettache is a promising young player, though what the club might do regarding his future remains unknown.

There’s definitely one or two key decisions for QPR to make but, on the whole, their contract situation going into the 2022/23 campaign looks relatively under control.