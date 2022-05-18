Ipswich Town have extended Luton Town and Barnsley-linked Tyreece Simpson’s contract by 12 months, as announced on their official club website.

Ipswich Town have exercised their option on the attacker’s deal.

Simpson, 21, is on the radar of Barnsley and Peterborough United according to a report by TWTD, whilst the same source has also suggested Luton Town are admirers.

Despite the fact his stay at Portman Road has been extended, the youngster has told the club that he wants to leave.

His extension means the Tractor Boys have eradicated the risk of potentially losing him for free this summer.

Ipswich Town to cash in?

Simpson has slipped down the pecking order at Ipswich Town and struggled for game time after returning from his loan spell at Swindon Town in January.

The striker spent the first-half of this campaign with the Robins in League Two and impressed with the Wiltshire club, scoring 11 goals in 30 games. Ben Garner’s side will not be making a move to re-sign him though as they focus on promotion from the fourth tier.

Luton Town are gearing up for life in the Championship once again after losing to Huddersfield Town in the play-offs and could see him as a decent long-term option for them up top.

Barnsley and Peterborough United are both in League One next term after their respective relegations and both will be eager to make an immediate push for promotion in the next campaign.