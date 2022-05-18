Ipswich Town finished the 2021/22 League One season in 11th, winning just one of their last six matches of the season.

Kieran McKenna though has earned many plaudits since taking over. He’s helped to instil a new mentality and a new style of play at the club, with fans hopeful of challenging for the top-six next time round.

And ahead of what fans hope is a promising campaign, the club have been linked with a promising name in Peterborough United’s Jack Taylor.

The 23-year-old featured 34 times in the Championship last season, scoring three and assisting four from midfield for a Posh side who finished in 22nd.

But Posh’s director of football Barry Fry has suggested that Taylor would cost £10million if any club wanted to sign him this summer, seemingly ruling out a sale.

Elsewhere, Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account on Sunday that Wigan Athletic are weighing up a reunion with Sam Morsy this summer.

The midfielder joined Ipswich Town last summer and played an important role for the Tractor Boys in League One, but third tier winners Wigan could bring him back to the club this summer.

In some positive news for the club, Ipswich Town have agreed fresh terms with Wes Burns – the Welshman thoroughly impressed last season, scoring 12 and assisting six in his 37 League Outings, and he’s now contracted at Portman Road until 2025.

And McKenna’s side have also handed fresh terms to Kayden Jackson, who will now be with the club until 2024.

Jackson was a man in-demand two summers ago. He’s endured a couple of tough years with the club but they continue to show faith in him with this new contract offer.

There seems to be plenty going on at Ipswich Town at the moment, though fans shouldn’t expect a summer as busy as their last one.