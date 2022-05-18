Hull City have extended Middlesbrough and Birmingham City-linked Mallik Wilks’ contract by 12 months, as announced on their retained list.

Hull City have decided to use their option of a further year.

Wilks, 23, has fallen out of favour at the MKM Stadium since Shota Arveladze took over in January.

He has featured just once under the Georgian boss and was due to become a free agent at the end of next month.

What next for Wilks at Hull City?

It is yet to be known whether the former Leeds United and Barnsley man is part of Hull City’s long-term plans.

The fact he has had his stay extended means the club won’t be losing him for free this summer if he does depart.

Middlesbrough have been mentioned as a potential destination for the attacker, as per reporter BBC Humberside reporter David Burns, as they prepare for Chris Wilder’s first full campaign at the helm.

Birmingham City are also said to be interested, as reported by Football Insider, whilst Peterborough United are also in the frame.

Hull City swooped to sign Wilks back in 2020 and they were relegated from the Championship during his first term at the club.

Nevertheless, he stayed with the East Yorkshire outfit and helped them win the League One title last year under Grant McCann by scoring 22 goals in all competitions.

He managed to find the net just three times this past season and his future continues to be up in the air despite his contract option being utilised.