Fulham’s loaned-out midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa has seen the €15m permanent option in his Napoli loan deal triggered by the Serie A side, it has been confirmed.

Fulham brought Anguissa to Craven Cottage back in August 2018 upon their promotion to the Premier League.

However, with the Cottagers back in the Championship, the Cameroonian midfielder headed to Italian giants Napoli on loan last summer. The 26-year-old has been a big hit in Italy and now, it has been confirmed he will be remaining in Naples.

As per trusted Sky Sports news reporter Fabrizio Romano, Napoli’s president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed that the option to buy Anguissa from Fulham permanently has been triggered.

The agreement will see the Cottagers land €15m, with the contract already signed, Romano has said.

Napoli have triggered the buy option for Zambo Anguissa from Fulham, president De Laurentiis has just confirmed. Fee will be around €15m. 🇨🇲🤝 #transfers Zambo Anguissa has already signed his contract with Napoli. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2022

The right move for all?

Anguissa was brought to West London with high hopes, but after four years contracted to the Cottagers, the club will likely look at the reported £22.3m spent on him as money wasted.

Fulham will be making a loss of just under £10m on Anguissa.

There’s no doubt that he showed sparks of what he’s capable of in a Fulham shirt – more so during the 2020/21 season, but overall, he will be a player the club would have wanted more from.

His time with Napoli has been a resounding success, with only injury and a call-up to the Cameroon squad for AFCON seeing him drop out of the side.