Cardiff City are gearing up for another Championship campaign after a disappointing season.

Cardiff City finished in 18th place of the table after just missing out on a play-off spot last season. Fans would’ve been hopeful of a play-off push, but the Welsh side had a very underwhelming season.

The Bluebirds have already added Jak Alnwick and Ebou Adams to their ranks ahead of the new campaign, but much more improvement will be needed to be in for a special season.

As well as that, departures are imminent. The club will find it difficult to keep some star players in the summer, so here we look at three players Cardiff City should be worried about losing this summer.

Rubin Colwill

The Bluebirds academy graduate has been an ace in his first proper season as a regular first-team member, making 34 appearances and scoring five goals.

The 20-year-old hasn’t had any reported interest, but it would come as no surprise if higher-end Championship clubs, or even Premier League clubs, come in for the midfielder this summer.

Joel Bagan

Another Cardiff City prodigy is next on the list, with left-back Bagan impressing on many occasions this season.

In 26 Championship appearances, the 20-year-old has scored three and assisted on two occasions. The Irishman may see more game time next season if the Welsh side can keep hold of him.

Again, like Colwill, no interest has been shown in Bagan, but anything can happen in the summer.

Perry Ng

The right-back has been an ever consistent performer for the Bluebirds this season, making 42 appearances in all competitions, standing out in many of them.

Ng has provided three assists from the back, but it’s his defensive work that has received praise. There’s no doubt there will be other clubs admiring the former Crewe Alexandra man, and at 26, he still has a lot more to offer.