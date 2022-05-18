Bristol Rovers striker Aaron Collins has spoken of his excitement heading back to League One with the Gas, seemingly dismissing links with a move to Portsmouth.

Bristol Rovers returned to League One at the first time of asking in unbelievable fashion, and Welsh forward Collins had a key role to play.

The 24-year-old scored a brace in the Gas’ stunning comeback win over Rochdale on the penultimate day of the season and scored another two as Joey Barton’s side did the impossible and thumped Scunthorpe United 7-0 to pip Northampton Town to automatic promotion.

Amid Collins’ heroics at the end of a fine individual campaign, reports claimed Portsmouth are eyeing up the former Wolves youngster.

However, now, Collins has been discussing his ambitions for next season at the Memorial Stadium, seemingly dismissing links with a move to Fratton Park in the process.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Collins said he is “really excited” about next season with Bristol Rovers, setting a target of 20 goals.

“I’m really excited about the new season and all of us just want to keep this going,” he said.

“The club is on the up and I’m so happy to be a part of it.

“I’m setting myself a target of 20 goals – why not? We’re on a roll, we all believe in what the gaffer is doing and, with a couple of additions in the summer, we believe we can go up again.

“The sky really is the limit. You’ve got to aim high.”

Back to the drawing board for Portsmouth?

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is in the market for new recruits this summer, and after Collins’ strong campaign in League Two, he is a smart player to have on the radar.

However, Collins certainly seems focused on life at the Memorial Stadium and committed to helping Bristol Rovers rise up the divisions.

With that in mind, Pompey look as though they will have to assess their options once again as they bid to bolster their attacking ranks before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign.