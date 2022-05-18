Walsall are thought to have snapped up four new signings already ahead of next season, as detailed in a report by the Express and Star.

Walsall are yet to formally announce any acquisitions just yet as they prepare for next term again in League Two.

The Saddlers are gearing up for their first full campaign under Michael Flynn.

The Express and Star say the Midlands outfit are believed to have secured some early additions to bolster their ranks but it the identity of the players remain unknown at this current stage.

Walsall planning ahead

Walsall finished this past campaign in 16th place and will be hoping for much better next time around.

Flynn is an experienced manager at their level and will be eager to put his own stamp on the squad over the next couple of months.

The Saddlers have already published their retained list and have decided to part company with Tom Leak, Joe Willis, Jack Rose, Zak Mills and Lee Tomlin, whilst Rory Holden hasn’t been offered a deal but will return for pre-season.

Talks remain ongoing with Emmanuel Osadebe about whether he will be sticking around or heading out the exit door next month.

One position Walsall could look to bring in another body in is in goal with Brighton and Hove Albion loan man Carl Rushworth heading back to his parent club. The youngster made 46 appearances in all competitions this past term.

Flynn also has a gap to fill in attack following George Miller’s return to Barnsley.