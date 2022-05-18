QPR will be under new management this summer after it was confirmed that Mark Warburton would be departing at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

QPR have undergone a successful rebuild over recent seasons, and the new boss will have to be careful not to undo the hard work done by Warburton and co.

The R’s will need to remain smart and shrewd in their business this summer, and one player who could prove to be a clever addition is Liverpool midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner.

A departure on the cards?

It has been claimed this week that Dixon-Bonner is poised to leave Liverpool when his contract expires this summer.

The Anfield outfit hold a 12-month extension option, but it is said an agreement has been reached to let the youngster depart for nothing and search for a new club on a free transfer. As a London-born talent too, a move to QPR could prove a good fit.

What could he offer?

Dixon-Bonner can operate anywhere in the middle of the park as well as out on the left-hand side.

However, his primary role is in central midfield. He boasts an impressive passing range and composure on the ball, often looking to carry the ball forward after picking up from deep. He has plenty of time to develop and improve his game at just 21 too.

Ready for first-team football?

Dixon-Bonner has been in and around Jurgen Klopp’s first-team at Anfield, playing three times for the senior side while playing the vast majority of his football for the U23s.

At his age, the former Arsenal youngster will be looking to make the step up sooner rather than later. However, QPR’s U23s could be a good place for Dixon-Bonner to bed in first if not deemed quite ready for senior action just yet.

Although it wouldn’t be the most eye-catching acquisition, Dixon-Bonner could prove to be a smart addition for Rangers this summer.