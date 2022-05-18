Cardiff City are not interested in released QPR striker Charlie Austin, WalesOnline has reported.

This week, Football League World claimed that both Cardiff City and Swansea City had held talks with Austin, 32, following his release from QPR.

Now though, WalesOnline’s trusted reporter Glen Williams has revealed that Austin is not someone on Cardiff’s radar.

This isn’t the first time that Football League World have been way wide of the mark in their attempt at ‘exclusive’ transfer stories.

As for Swansea City however, Williams makes no comment on their stance, but it would be very unsurprising to hear that the same applies to them.

Austin signed for QPR on a permanent basis last summer after impressing on loan from West Brom during the second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

But the striker would score just four goals in his 34 Championship outings for the R’s in the season just concluded, with his side dropping well out of the race for top-six to eventually finish in 11th.

A sign of things to come?

Austin, despite his uninspiring 2021/22 season with QPR, will remain an attractive option for club’s looking to bring in a striker this month.

He’s hugely experienced in the game and he can still score goals, though which level he’ll prefer to play at next time round remains to be seen.

A Championship move may be his ideal outcome, though dropping down into League One could see Austin rediscover his best scoring form.

At 32 years old he still has plenty to offer, and QPR fans will surely wish him all the best in his next move – that next move though will not be to Cardiff City.