Salford City are considering Manchester United coach Neil Wood, reports Alan Nixon.

Salford City are in the hunt for a new manager ahead of next season.

The Ammies have decided to cut ties with Gary Bowyer following their failure to get into the play-offs this past season.

Reporter Nixon claims that Wood is a contender for the North West outfit on his Patreon and has also tweeted (see below):

Expect Salford to go for Wood within days … 👇🏻 https://t.co/ppVuMUMny2 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 18, 2022

Salford City need to ensure they get their next managerial appointment right and they will be hoping that the next campaign is the one where they can gain promotion to League One.

Wood has been in charge of Manchester United U23s since 2019 and he has been working with the likes of Dylan Levitt, Di’Shon Bernard, Charlie Savage, Nathan Bishop and Ethan Laird over the past few years.

He began his playing career with the Premier League giants but never made a first-team appearance.

The former midfielder has loan spells away from Old Trafford at Royal Antwerp, Peterborough United, Burnley and Coventry City before embarking on permanent spells at Blackpool and Oldham Athletic.

Wood retired from the game in 2010 and has since delved into the coaching world.

Proven Football League managers like Graham Alexander, Richie Wellens and Bowyer have all tried and failed to meet the hefty demands of the club’s hierarchy over recent campaigns and Salford City are now searching for their next manager.

Michael Appleton has also been linked with the vacancy following his departure from Lincoln City recently, but Wood is the latest name in the frame.