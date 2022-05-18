MK Dons have confirmed the departures of six players on their retained list, though midfielders David Kasumu and Josh McEachran have been offered new contracts.

MK Dons’ 2021/22 campaign is done and dusted after losing out to Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off semi-finals.

Despite the heartbreak, Liam Manning and co can be proud of their efforts this season. But now, the attention now turns to bringing their summer plans into fruition, starting with the confirmation of their retained list.

As announced on the club’s official website, six players have been let go at the end of their respecitve deals.

Aden Baldwin, Hiram Boateng, Connor Wickham, Brandon Mason, Jay Bird and John Freeman have all been released.

However, MK Dons have moved to try and keep midfield duo Kasumu and McEachran. Both players are out of contract this summer but they have been offered new deals by the Dons in a bid to keep them at Stadium MK.

Fingers crossed…

Manning and co will be hoped they can tie both Kasumu and McEachran down to new deals this summer.

22-year-old Kasumu has seen his game time limited at times, but there’s no doubt that he possesses both the ability and potential to go on and play at a higher level.

As for McEachran, he has proven to be a smart signing for MK Dons since bringing him in back in March 2021. His injury record was always a cause for concern but he has managed to stay fit in Buckinghamshire, with his experience and ability on the ball proving valiuable for the Dons.