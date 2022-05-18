Wigan Athletic have signed Torquay United goalkeeper Matt Wonnacott, as announced by the non-league side.

Wigan Athletic have lured the youngster to the Football League to boost their youth ranks.

Wonnacott has been handed his first professional contract with the Latics.

He has risen up through the academy at Torquay United and has been a regular for the non-league side at various age levels over the past few years.

The teenager has been in impressive form for their U18s side this past season and helped them win the South West Counties Youth League, Wotton Printers Devon Youth Cup, and Gary Else Memorial League Cup.

The Gulls’ boss Gary Johnson named him on the bench for their first-team in a National League fixture against Eastleigh last month.

Torquay United offered him a deal but he has decided to turn it down and make a move up north to the DW Stadium.

New chapter at Wigan Athletic

Wonnacott obviously sees a move to the ‘Tics as more beneficial for his career and he is expected to link up with their development ranks.

Leam Richardson’s side are back in the Championship and have a big summer ahead of them following their League One title win.

There is no doubt that they will be busy over the next couple of months as they look to inject more quality into their ranks.

However, the fact they have snapped up Wonnacott shows they are also keeping one eye on the future still.