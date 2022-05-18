Blackpool are in for another Championship season, with a big summer potentially ahead.

Blackpool had a very solid finish to the season, grabbing 16th place following their promotion from League One in the campaign before.

The Tangerines arguably exceeded expectations, with them still having a lot of the players who played for them in the third tier.

Although they will be happy with their season finish, a big summer beckons as Neil Critchley will look to finish even higher next time out.

Some star players may be hard to keep hold of, so here we look at three players Blackpool should be worried about losing this summer…

Jerry Yates

The striker has two years left on his Blackpool contract, but recent performances may lead to interest from elsewhere in the summer.

In January, rumours surrounded the headlines linking Yates with a move away from the club, but the Blackpool Gazette quashed the speculation, saying the Seaside club had no plans to offload the forward.

Yates netted eight Championship goals this season.

Josh Bowler

Blackpool triggered the one-year extension clause in Bowler’s contract last week to ensure their star man doesn’t leave on a free transfer.

Over recent months, the 23-year-old has attracted interest from Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth. It would come as no surprise if them clubs are to battle it out for Bowler in the summer. Eight goals and three assists from the wing will be an eye-appealing stat that clubs will be looking at.

Shayne Lavery

The striker didn’t score a goal since February, but has shown many signs of what he’s made of, especially in the first half of the season.

Lavery netted 10 goals in his first season in the English professional leagues, with his pace and power giving defenders nightmares all season. The 23-year-old hasn’t been linked with a move away in the summer, but expect other Championship clubs to come calling if they are in need of a striker.