Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says they will “probably” loan James Gale out again for next season.

Mansfield Town have handed the striker a contract extension.

Gale, 20, has recently spent time in the National League North with Guiseley to get some game time under his belt.

The Stags plan to send him out again to further boost his development.

They may also look to fix up a move for young defender George Cooper.

Clough has said, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad:

“I think they will probably go back out on loan again if we have a squad that’s strong enough. They will be on the fringes of it. They will be with us pre-season and we’ll see how they come back.

"We work closely with Richard Cooper at the academy and we feel that getting them out on loan at the highest level, they have both been out at Conference North at a young age, is the best way to develop them."