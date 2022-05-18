Mansfield Town could loan out striker James Gale again this summer
Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says they will “probably” loan James Gale out again for next season.
Mansfield Town have handed the striker a contract extension.
Gale, 20, has recently spent time in the National League North with Guiseley to get some game time under his belt.
The Stags plan to send him out again to further boost his development.
They may also look to fix up a move for young defender George Cooper.
Clough has said, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad:
“I think they will probably go back out on loan again if we have a squad that’s strong enough. They will be on the fringes of it. They will be with us pre-season and we’ll see how they come back.
“We work closely with Richard Cooper at the academy and we feel that getting them out on loan at the highest level, they have both been out at Conference North at a young age, is the best way to develop them.”
Read: Mansfield Town loan man extends contract with parent club
Mansfield Town spell so far
Mansfield Town swooped to sign the youngster last September and he made his first-team debut in November in a Papa John’s Trophy clash against Newcastle United Under-21s.
He has since played a couple more times for the Stags before they decided to send him to Guiseley a few months ago.
The attacker was a hit with the Yorkshire outfit and scored four goals in 13 games.
Gale started his career in the academy at Derby County before leaving the Championship club at the end of the 2019/20 season.
He subsequently dropped into non-league with Long Eaton before Mansfield Town threw him a Football League lifeline.
Clough’s men are back in action tonight away at Northampton Town and take a 2-1 lead with them to Sixfields as the two sides battle it out for a place at Wembley.
They are yet to publish their senior retained list but have already released youngsters Ryan Burke, Nathan Caine, Jaden Charles, Ethan Hill, Tyrese Sinclair and Keaton Ward.