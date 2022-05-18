Birmingham City could do with bolstering their options on the right-hand side of defence this summer, and one man Lee Bowyer should have his eye on is Stoke City’s departing star Tommy Smith.

Birmingham City’s defensive frailties saw them finish with one of the worst defensive records in the Championship this season.

Only Peterborough United, Reading and Bristol City conceded more goals this season, and although the Blues weren’t helped out by a plague of injuries at the back, it’s an area Bowyer and co need to improve next season.

With that in mind, one man that should be on Birmingham City’s radar is Stoke City’s departing defender Smith.

Fits the profile…

Bowyer will be looking to keep costs down where possible this summer, so the free transfer market could bear fruit for the Blues.

Smith is available for nothing this summer after Stoke City confirmed they would not be renewing his contract in a decision that raised some eyebrows among the Potters’ fan base.

Plenty of pedigree…

At 30, Smith has bags of experience in the Championship, which could be beneficial for the development of young defenders like the promising Nico Gordon.

The Warrington-born defender has played a massive 240 games in the second-tier, also playing 39 times in the Premier League.

The vast majority of those outings have come in his favoured role at right-back. However, he has been deployed as a wing-back more in recent years too, also filling in as a centre-back when called upon. That versatility could be valuable for the Blues if they endure another defensive injury crisis similar to that of this season’s.

Given his experience and the fact he’s available for nothing, Smith will surely have suitors this summer, and Birmingham City would be wise to at least take a look at a deal.