Poland national team boss Czeslaw Michniewicz says Krystian Bielik ‘has to leave’ Derby County if he’s to take part in the Qatar World Cup later this year.

Bielik is one of a few players contracted to Derby County beyond next month. The midfielder’s deal doesn’t expire until 2024 and going into League One, the Pole will be one of the standout players in the division.

But Bielik’s future at the club may be in doubt, not only because of Derby County’s relegation, but because the club’s takeover saga is still ongoing.

Wayne Rooney already has the bare bones of a playing squad and yet more could leave before the start of next season – if the Rams make it that far that is.

And now, Poland boss Michniewicz has urged Bielik to leave Derby County. He told European outlet Sport TVP (via HITC):

“I told Krystian that he would not go to the World Cup playing at League One level. I know he has a two-year contract, but he has to leave. Even if all the players stay there, including the coach.

“From third-tier level to the World Cup, it will be hard to go and compete with the best. We must have players playing in the best teams, because there will be very little time to prepare.”

Bye bye Bielik?

Derby County look like they could have some big names in League One next season, including Bielik. Captain Tom Lawrence is also said to be keen to keep on playing under Wayne Rooney in League One, with the Rams boss also looking set to stay on.

But Bielik will surely be eyeing up a place in Poland’s national side for the World Cup this year. It may be harsh from his national team boss to dictate Bielik’s position in the squad based on his club’s fortunes, rather than his own fortunes, but that’s the situation Bielik finds himself in.

He’s proved his worth in the Championship before, returning from two nasty injuries to continue his progression. But the former Arsenal man may need to look for pastures new this summer, and should he do so, expect there to be plenty of interest in him.