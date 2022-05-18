Rotherham United released their retained list yesterday afternoon, confirming that long-serving player Joe Mattock will depart the club upon his contract expiry.

Rotherham United rounded off an incredible season with a 2nd place finish in League One, meaning they will play Championship football next season.

Paul Warne has achieved promotion from the third tier in all three seasons he has managed in the division, and now he will be looking to finally keep the Millers in the second tier.

This summer beckons to be a busy one, with Warne predicting ‘seven, eight, nine’ signings before the window closes.

The club took a while to announce their retained list, but the squad clear out has now begun ahead of the new campaign, with veteran Mattock being released from the club after serving seven years.

Right decision?

It was evident that the 31-year-old was nearing an exit. Injuries and becoming out of favour in the defence limited the 31-year-old to just 34 appearances combined over the last two seasons.

Mattock made just 20 League One appearances this season, mainly covering for injuries and suspensions in the left side of the back-three formation.

Last season, the defender extended his deal by a further year to take him into his seventh season as a Miller, happening to be his last.

Many will agree that Mattock was a great servant for the club, being an important player in the side for the best part of four-to-five years.

Rotherham United will now be looking ahead to the summer window to replace their departing men.