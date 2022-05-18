Hull City are interested in Antalyaspor midfielder Fernando Martins, reports Yagiz Sabuncuoglu.

Hull City are keen on luring the Brazil international to England in preparation for next season.

Fernando, 30, only joined his current club in the last January transfer window.

However, reporter Sabuncuoglu claims the Tigers have made “formal contact” about bringing him over to England this summer (see tweet below):

ÖZEL | Hull City, Benjamin Tetteh ve Fernando Martins’i kadrosuna katmak için resmi temaslara başladı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) May 17, 2022

What would Fernando bring to Hull City?

Fernando would give Hull City more competition for places in the middle of the park.

He is an experienced player who has made over 300 appearances in his career to date and has played in international tournaments as well as in the top leagues in Brazil, Ukraine, Italy, Russia and China.

The 5ft 9inc man started his career at local side Gremio and broke into their first-team just after Ronaldinho left them for Europe.

Fernando would follow suit a few years later and crossed the Atlantic Ocean for spells at Shakhtar Donetsk, Sampdoria and Spartak Moscow.

Chinese side Beijing Guoan came calling for him in 2019 and he two years in the Super League before his switch to Turkey with Antalyaspor.

He has since made 17 appearances for the Turkish Super Lig outfit in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals and four assists.

They could face a battle to keep hold of him over the next couple of months though with Hull City linked with a swoop.

The Tigers are gearing up for a busy transfer window as they look to inject more quality into their squad.