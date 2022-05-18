Port Vale clash with Swindon Town in the second leg of the League Two play-off semi-finals tomorrow evening.

The Valiants will be looking to improve upon their performance in the first-leg, losing 2-1 to the Robins at the County Ground. Darrell Clarke’s side will undoubtedly want to put an end to their poor recent form, losing four of their previous five fixtures.

With five wins in a row, Swindon Town need a win or a draw to confirm a place at Wembley in the play-off final. The Robins have also been solid offensively this season, finding the net 12 times in their last five matches.

Port Vale will need to win by two goals if they want to be in with a chance at competing in the third division for the first time in five years.

Port Vale team news

Brad Walker may continue to be unavailable after sustaining a hamstring injury against Hartlepool United last month. Joel Cooper hasn’t featured in the squad since March, picking up a knock against Bradford City.

Tom Conlon injured his Achilles that has seen him miss the latter half of Port Vale’s promotion bid. Defender Dan Jones is also unlikely to feature, suffering from a number of injuries that has seen him feature sporadically this season.

Predicted XI

Stone (GK)

Hall

Martin

Smith

Gibbons

Garrity

Pett

Worrall

Charsley

Wilson

Edmondson

It has been a successful campaign overall for Clarke’s side that has seen them play attractive football consistently for majority of the season. Despite their recent poor form, the Valiants will surely benefit from having home advantage in the second leg of this fixture.

Ben Garrity and James Wilson have been integral members of the Staffordshire side’s success and could continue to play an important role in a match where the odds are surely stacked in Swindon Town’s favour.

The match kicks off at 19:45 tomorrow evening and is set to be televised on Sky Sports.