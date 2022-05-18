Cardiff City are set to sign Lewes prodigy Ollie Tanner, with Football Insider claiming the 20-year-old is poised to undergo a medical with the Bluebirds today (Wednesday).

Cardiff City are looking to crack on with their summer transfer business quickly. An agreement to sign goalkeeper Jak Alnwick has already been confirmed, while Reading’s Josh Laurent is said to have been identified as their number one target.

Now, it has been claimed another new arrival is set to follow Alnwick through the doors at the Cardiff City Stadium.

As per Football Insider, Lewes youngster Tanner is set to undergo a medical with the Championship club today following a successful trial.

It comes after a successful campaign in the Isthmian Premier Division, and his performances didn’t only attract interest from the Bluebirds. Back in January, a move to Premier League giants Spurs fell through for Tanner, with the relevant parties unable to agree personal terms.

Now though, with a Cardiff City medical awaiting, it seems the 20-year-old is set to get his big move up the football ladder.

A smart addition for Morison and co…

Steve Morison is determined to freshen up his ranks this summer, and Tanner could prove to be a clever signing.

The Cardiff City boss has shown a willingness to bring young players into his first-team plans since coming in as Mick McCarthy’s replacement, and given Tanner’s talent and room to grow, he could end up on the same path to the senior side that the likes of Rubin Colwill have followed this season.

The fact that Spurs wanted to sign him in January shows how highly-regarded Tanner is, so it will be hoped that he can kick on and develop with the Bluebirds should a move go through.