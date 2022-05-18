Swansea City finished the 2021/22 Championship season in 15th, going winless in their final six games of the season.

Russell Martin’s first season at the club was an inconsistent one. But heading into this summer – his first pre-season with the club – fans are hopeful that he can continue on his rebuild of the Welsh club.

And one player being linked with a summer move to the club is Charlie Austin.

The 32-year-old striker is available for a free transfer after leaving QPR, and reports claim that both Swansea City and Cardiff City have held talks with the striker, who is also weighing up a possible MLS move.

Elsewhere, a long-term target of Martin’s is MK Dons defender Harry Darling. Martin tied to bring the centre-back to Swansea back in January when they signed Andrew Fisher from the club, though Darling would remain with MK Dons.

But reports emerged yesterday claiming that the Swans will revisit their interest in Darling this summer, despite the player hinting that he’d be staying with MK Dons going into next season.

Swansea welcomed Cyrus Christie in on loan in the second half of the 2021/22 season. He impressed, and reports have backed Swansea to pursue a permanent deal for the Irishman this summer.

But now, it’s been revealed that a number of teams are looking at Christie – who becomes a free agent next month – including Watford and Nottingham Forest (Sky Sports Transfer Centre, 14.05.22).

And lastly, Martin was actually linked with the Watford job before they appointed Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards.

But Martin has revealed that he recently turned down an approach from an unnamed club, of course thought to be Watford, saying:

“My agent rang me two weeks ago and said there’s a club that would like to speak to you. I said I had absolutely no interest because we are really happy here.”

Swansea City look to have a busy summer ahead, with fans excited to see who might come through the door, but perhaps worried to see who might be walking out of the door.