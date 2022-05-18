Fulham and Bournemouth’s reported target Dean Henderson is more likely to leave Manchester United on loan this summer amid continued links with a move away from Old Trafford.

Fulham and Bournemouth are among the sides to have been credited with interest in England international Henderson ahead of their respective returns to the Premier League.

Henderson has found game time hard to come by at Old Trafford, with long-serving Spaniard David De Gea holding down the starting berth.

Now, fresh insight has emerged from the Manchester Evening News regarding a potential exit for the goalkeeper.

It is said that a loan exit is the ‘likelier’ outcome for Henderson, who is still under a long-term contract with Manchester United.

Moreover, it is added Newcastle United are still alongside Fulham and Bournemouth in the pursuit of Henderson, and the ex-Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United loan star ‘would be open’ to joining the Magpies.

A smart target for Premier League new boys?

Fulham and Bournemouth’s primary aim will be staying in the Premier League now that they have earned promotion from the Championship.

The Cottagers have been bouncing between the two divisions for a few seasons now, while the Cherries are back after two campaigns in the second tier, and the importance of their respective recruitment drives could not be of more importance this summer.

Fulham will be hoping to have learned from the past where their new signings have been unable to keep them in the Premier League.

As for Bournemouth, their smart business helped them maintain a place in the top-flight under Eddie Howe for five years, so Scott Parker will be hoping to replicate that success.

Henderson would be a smart signing for both. He has proven his ability in the Premier League and has experience in relegation fights, so he could prove to be a valuable addition for either Fulham or Bournemouth.