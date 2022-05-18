Wigan Athletic midfielder Max Power thinks Sunderland will beat Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final later this month.

Power joined the Black Cats from Wigan Athletic in 2018 on an initial loan which was made a permanent deal in their first year in the third tier.

Soon to find himself captain of the club, the versatile player won the Papa John’s Trophy with Sunderland in 2021 behind closed doors and in his personal career, he has a lot of promotion experience with the Tics, having earned promotion in both his stints at the club.

He began as a fan favourite in red and white and no one can ever doubt the fact he wore his heart on his sleeve, but unfortunately near the back end of his time at the club, some Wearsiders turned on their captain.

Speaking to Roker Report ahead of this weekend’s final, Power said:

“I do think Sunderland will win the game on Saturday.

“Alex Neil, I think he’s been there and done it. I’ve watched his interviews, the way he carries himself, he looks very much like he’s in control of the whole situation.

“But I do see a Sunderland win but I do think Wycombe can cause anyone problems and can slow it down, make it very bitty and drag you into their type of game.

“I think anyone who knows me on a personal level knows I’ve no ill feeling towards Sunderland whatsoever.”

Power clearly holds his former side in high regard and despite re-joining league winners Wigan Athletic last year, he will be aware of a lot of Sunderland’s players and the ability they can show.

Power’s love for the club…

Power has made this jump before and under Leam Richardson’s guidance was able to win the league yet again this season meaning the 28-year-old will be playing second tier football in the 2022/23 campaign.

Despite coming under a lot of stick throughout his time in red and white, Power is remaining loyal to Sunderland this weekend and insists he is ‘gutted’ things didn’t work out in the north east.

Regardless of your views towards Power’s time at Sunderland, you have to respect the honesty in this interview and understand the Merseyside born midfielder always gave his all for the club.

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final on Saturday, with the game kicking off at 3pm and being broadcast live on Sky Sports.