QPR’s managerial search seems to be heating up as we delve further into the pre-season, with several names now linked to the job.

But not all of those names are exciting the QPR fans ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Tim Sherwood is once again being linked to the job, despite having not held a managerial position since 2015.

But the emerging links to Sol Campbell are perhaps the most alarming for QPR fans. TalkSPORT revealed last week that the former Arsenal and Spurs defender is in contention for the job, after previous spells in charge of both Macclesfield Town and Southend United.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning is still being mentioned too, with reports last week revealing that the League One club were bracing themselves for interest in their manager.

One manager who was briefly mentioned alongside the QPR job last week was Millwall boss Gary Rowett. The Lions boss has since addressed those fleeting rumours, saying:

“I don’t read that sort of speculation. I was told once I was 1/5 for a job and I hadn’t even spoken to the club.

“It just shows you a lot of these things are generated…and I think if you end up having to come out and almost defend yourself on a rumour that’s got no substance, you’d be doing it quite a lot.”

Elsewhere, QPR favourite Charlie Austin will become a free agent this month, and reports surfaced yesterday claiming that both Cardiff City and Swansea City had held talks with the striker.

But the report also went on to reveal that Austin is considering a potential move to the MLS this summer.

There’s a lot going on at QPR at the moment – fans are fearful of the club making a misjudged appointment this summer, which could undo all the good work done by Mark Warburton over the past three years.

Director of football Les Ferdinand has a big decision to make, and the wrong one could really see fans turn against him.