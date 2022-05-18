Released Preston North End man Jamie Thomas will not be staying at FC Halifax Town for their play-offs, as announced on their official Twitter page.

Preston North End have decided to release him this summer and he is officially due to become a free agent at the end of next month.

Thomas, 25, has a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

The Lilywhites had an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months but opted not to exercise it.

Preston swooped to sign the Blackpool-born man last August after he impressed on trial.

He played once for the Championship outfit this past season and struggled to break into their first-team.

FC Halifax Town swooped to sign him on a temporary basis during the January transfer window and the Lilywhites gave him the green light to head out the exit door to Yorkshire.

He has since played eight times for the Shaymen as they chase promotion to League Two under former Football League boss Pete Wild.

Thomas started his career with local side Blackpool and rose up through the academy of the Tangerines before spells at Burnley and Bolton Wanderers.

He then dropped into non-league and had stints at Squires Gate, AFC Blackpool and Bamber Bridge before working his way back up the football pyramid.

FC Halifax Town don’t require his services for their upcoming play-offs in the National League and Thomas can start thinking about what lies in store for him next.