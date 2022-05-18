Cardiff City are said to have identified Reading’s Josh Laurent as their top target this summer, with Rotherham United talisman Michael Smith also on their radar.

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has already made it clear that he wants to freshen up his ranks this summer.

A permanent addition has already come through the door in the form of goalkeeper Jak Alnwick, but he isn’t ready to slow down there, and it has now been claimed that the Bluebirds’ top target has been identified.

According to Darren Witcoop, Cardiff City have made versatile Reading star Laurent their ‘top target’ for the summer.

Rotherham United’s prolific striker Smith is also mentioned as a player of interest to the South Welsh outfit, while former loan favourite Ryan Giles is said to be a name that ‘could crop up’ during the summer transfer window.

Two already in at Cardiff and club confident of signing 3/4 more quickly. Reading’s Josh Laurent top target. Interest in Rotherham striker Michael Smith and talks with free agent Callum O’Dowda. Early days for loans but Ryan Giles’ name will crop up again #cardiffcityfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) May 18, 2022

Laurent, 27, was a standout for Reading again over the 2021/22 season, with his versatility proving to be a vital trait over his 41 outings.

As for Smith, he scored 24 goals for Rotherham United across all competitions as the Millers earned promotion back to the Championship.

A summer of change

Positive strides have already been taken under Morison’s management at Cardiff City, but it will be hoped that he can really make his mark on the first-team squad over the transfer window.

A clearer pathway has emerged for youngsters to break into the senior side from the academy, but free transfer additions and smart use of the market will be crucial for the Bluebirds if they want to make serious strides up the Championship table.

Despite Morison’s turnaround, Cardiff City still finished in an underwhelming 18th.

There’s a lot of work to be done if the Bluebirds want to be challening for the play-offs again, but it remains to be seen if their summer plans can be brought into fruition over the coming weeks and months.