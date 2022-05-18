Fulham are interested in Chelsea’s Juan Castillo, according to a report by Football League World.

Fulham are interested in snapping up the left wing-back following their promotion from the Championship.

Castillo, 22, spent the second-half of this past season on loan at Charlton Athletic but struggled to make an impact with the League One club.

He has now returned to Stamford Bridge but is facing an uncertain future ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Fulham to throw Castillo a Premier League lifeline?

Fulham need to ensure they get their recruitment right over the next couple of months to ensure they are competitive in the top flight.

Castillo would give the London outfit more competition and depth in their squad but he lacks experience in the Premier League and has never played for Chelsea’s first-team.

He joined the Blues back in 2016 from Ajax and has been loaned out to Jong Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and ADO Den Haag to get some game time under his belt.

Birmingham City came calling for him last summer and he spent a few months with the Championship side, playing five times altogether, before heading back to his parent club in January.

Chelsea then gave the Holland youth international the green light to join Charlton Athletic but he struggled to get into their team under Johnnie Jackson ahead of Ben Purrington.

He played just three games for the Addicks, two of which came in the league, and it is safe to say his move to The Valley didn’t go to plan.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped Fulham from being linked with him as they prepare for life in the Premier League under Marco Silva.