Newcastle United will not be signing Bournemouth skipper Lloyd Kelly this summer, TEAMtalk has revealed.

Bournemouth centre-back Kelly, 23, was one of Scott Parker’s main men on their way to promotion this season.

The Englishman featured 41 times in the Championship, playing a huge role in the Cherries’ eventual 2nd place finish in the second tier.

But Kelly has been linked with a move to Newcastle United since the turn of the year. Former Cherries boss Eddie Howe wanted to bring Kelly to St James’ Park in January, ultimately being priced out of a move, before turning his abstentions towards a potential summer swoop.

Also believe #NUFC interest in Lloyd Kelly is genuine but #AFCB not willing to entertain any bids. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) December 15, 2021

After Bournemouth secured promotion though, Kelly’s move to Newcastle looked to be in doubt. And now, TEAMtalk has confirmed that the Magpies will be dropping their interest in Kelly, with the same report also revealing that Bournemouth are set to hand him fresh terms following promotion.

A win for Parker…

Parker’s Bournemouth would’ve faced a familiar situation should they have failed to secure promotion this season, in that they would likely have had to sell on their key players.

It happened to Brentford when they missed out on promotion in 2020, though the Bees recovered. For Bournemouth then, their attentions will quickly be turning towards the summer, and on building a team that can beat the drop next time round.

Keeping hold of Kelly will prove to be pivotal – he’s a really complete defender who has taken his game to the next level under Parker, with the possibility of a new contract for the player an added bonus.

It’s a blow for Newcastle, but they’ll no doubt move on quickly from this.