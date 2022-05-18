Blackburn Rovers will not be taking up the option to sign loan man Deyo Zeefuik from Hertha Berlin permanently, it has been reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers recruited Zeefuik from Hertha Berlin during the January transfer window, bringing him in to bolster their options on the right-hand side.

However, his time at Ewood Park has been hampered by injury, limiting him to only six outings for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Now, with the season done and Zeefuik’s loan concluded, Blackburn Rovers have made a decision regarding the option to sign Zeefuik permanently.

As per the Lancashire Telegraph, the Championship outfit will not be triggering the option to sign the Dutchman on a full-time basis.

Any surprise?

Given the injury struggles Zeefuik has been through in his time with Blackburn Rovers, it would have been hard to make a case for a permanent deal this summer.

The Lancashire outfit will be in the market for a new right-sided defender this summer, but with a new manager coming in to replace Mowbray, it makes sense that they will recruit their own player for the position rather than one who struggled to impress under previous management.

By the time July starts, James Brown could be the only senior right-back on the books at Ewood Park.

Ryan Nyambe is out of contract this summer and although talks are said to have resumed over a new contract, question marks still surround his future at the club.

It will be an area the next manager will need to bolster in the summer transfer window, else Blackburn Rovers could be seriously light on options on the right-hand side of defence come the start of the 2022/23 season.