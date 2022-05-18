Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says he doesn’t expect much transfer activity this month.

Exeter City have been linked with a move for Barnsley striker George Miller, as reported by The Sun, but are not expecting any imminent arrivals.

The Grecians will be gearing up for life in League One this summer but won’t be rushing into any new additions anytime soon, despite links to a new striker.

Miller, 23, is also said to be on the radar of Stockport County and Bradford City with it looking like his time at Oakwell is coming to an end soon.

Taylor has provided this transfer update regarding his promoted side, as per a report by Devon Live:

“I see this month going slowly and frustratingly, like it always does. Everyone will be talking about getting their budgets aligned and other play-off teams finishing off their season and so on and so forth – and even the managerial merry-go-round that is happening at other clubs can affect it as well.

“So I don’t see much happening this month, I think we have to be patient and things will start happening towards the end of June, like they always do, so I think we have to be realistic in terms of what we can obtain and achieve.”

Exciting times for Exeter City

These are exciting times to be an Exeter City supporter as they prepare for the third tier. The Devon club have finally got themselves out of League Two after numerous failed attempts and can look forward to locking horns with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Ipswich Town next season.

Taylor, who has been linked with Charlton Athletic over recent times, has done an impressive job since taking over from Paul Tisdale back in 2018 and the Grecians will be desperate to keep hold of him first and foremost this summer.

The squad needs some additions and Miller wouldn’t be a bad acquisition if they were able to lure him down south.

He has spent this past campaign on loan at Walsall in the fourth tier and fired 12 goals in 48 games in all competitions for the Saddlers.