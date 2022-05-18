Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence has been attracting plenty of attention ahead of the summer transfer window, with several sides in the Premier League and overseas scouting the 21-year-old.

Middlesbrough allowed Spence to join Championship rivals Nottingham Forest at the start of the season having been surplus to requirements at the Riverside.

The emergence of Isaiah Jones meant Spence was free to depart on loan and this looks likely to be the case again this summer, albeit on a permanent deal this time around if their valuation is met.

Nottingham Forest will fancy their chances of securing a deal for the defender, but they will need to achieve promotion to the top flight if they are to compete with the stature and spending power of the other sides interested.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool have all been credited with interest, as have Brentford in the Premier League. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich, Roma and Inter Milan are also keen.

Speaking to bettingexpert, former Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing weighed in on his former teammates’ potential future, stating Spence would be better suited to two clubs in particular over Arsenal.

“I like the way Spurs play with a wing-back system, I know they’re quite defensive but I think Conte, he likes the wingbacks to go up and down, that suits his game,” said Downing.

“I’m not sure about Arsenal, I think he would have to do another level. For Brentford, the way they play, I think that could suit him.”

Both Spurs and Brentford play with wing-backs, yet Arsenal regularly deploy a back four, and is primarily the thinking behind Downing’s assessment.

Middlesbrough reportedly value Spence at £20 million, which would be a club record departure if he seals a move away, breaking the record set by Adama Traore’s £18 million sale to Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2018.