Sheffield Wednesday appear to have been dealt a hefty blow in their pursuit of Panutche Camara, with Plymouth Argyle director Neil Dewsnip playing down the chances of selling to a League One rival.

Plymouth Argyle have placed the 25-year-old midfielder on the transfer list after he turned down a fresh contract at Home Park.

Since then, Sheffield Wednesday have been mentioned as potential suitors as Camara prepares for a summer exit. However, the Owls have been dealt a significant blow in their rumoured pursuit of the Pilgrims’ ace.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Plymouth Argyle director of football Dewsnip has said selling Camara to a League One rival like Sheffield Wednesday wouldn’t “work for anybody”.

When asked about the possibility of the Guinea-Bissau start joining another third-tier team, Dewsnip replied:

“I don’t think that would work for anybody.

“I think that’s kind of common sense really.

“I would hate an Argyle supporter to think that he is competing against us for the same prize.”

Ready for a step up?

With a League One move seemingly off the cards, it remains to be seen if it ends up being the Championship that Camara heads to.

There’s no doubt that the midfielder has thoroughly impressed in League One, and his efforts over the 2021/22 campaign have certainly been deserving of a step up in competition. However, the second-tier is a different kettle of fish when it comes to the opponents, with some top, top players coming down from the Premier League and many Championship players good enough to warrant a move up of their own.

At 25, Camara still has plenty of time to develop into a top player, hence why the likes of Sheffield Wednesday have been linked.

However, with Dewsnip’s words in mind, it seems likely that Camara will be making a jump up in competition this summer.