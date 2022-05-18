Hull City vice chairman Tan Kesler says the club are in the “final steps” of their attempts to sign Hatayspor’s Adama Traore, reports Mike White.

Hull City are closing in on the addition of the midfielder ahead of next season.

Traore, 26, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent.

BBC Humberside’s White has tweeted the following update about the Tigers’ attempts to lure him to England (see below):

Had a brief chat (in a dodgy signal area) with Tan Kesler tonight re Adama Traore, Tom Eaves & transfer talk. Told me deal not finalised yet but “we’re In a good stage with the player – in the final steps” & “the player is excited to be part of it”#hcafc (1/5) pic.twitter.com/SfODCoyXM0 — Mike White (@mikewhitesport) May 17, 2022

Kesler has said: “We’re in a good stage with the player – in the final steps” and the player is “expected to be part of it”.

What will Traore bring to Hull City?

The Mali international will give Hull City another option to choose from in central midfield for next season.

The Tigers currently have Regan Slater and Greg Docherty tied down in that position for the next campaign, with it yet to be known at this stage what is happening with both George Honeyman and Richie Smallwood with their current deals up soon.

Traore has been with Hatayspor for the past two years and has enjoyed plenty of game time with the Turkish Super Lig outfit, making 54 appearances in all competitions.

He has also played for the likes of Lille, Royal Excel Mouscron, AS Monaco, Rio Ave, Cercle Brugge and Metz in the past.

It is expected to be a busy summer at the MKM Stadium as Hull City prepare for their first full term under boss Shota Arveladze and owner Acun Ilicali.

The Tigers finished 19th this past season and have aims of competing at the top end of the division next time around.