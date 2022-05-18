Sheffield United crashed out of the play-off semi-finals v Nottingham Forest last night, though the game was marred by an incident on the pitch after full-time.

Sheffield United gave an impressive account of themselves at the City Ground last night. They beat Forest 2-1 to take the game to extra time, with Forest eventually winning 3-2 on penalties.

The Blades have been without top scorer Billy Sharp for the past few weeks, but the Sheffield-born striker was of course in attendance at last night’s game.

After Forest won and booked their place at Wembley, the home fans filtered onto the pitch in their hundreds, and one was caught on Sky cameras running into, and headbutting Sharp.

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom vehemently condemned that one fan’s actions, and reports this morning have revealed that a man has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Despite the fiery footballing rivalry in Sheffield, Wednesday striker Josh Windass took to Twitter to have his say on the incident, tweeting: