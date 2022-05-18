Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is set to be appointed as the new manager of Hibernian, reports Alex Crook.

The Scottish Premiership side are handing the ex-Black Cats man a route back into the dugout.

Johnson, 40, was removed from his post at the Stadium of Light back in January and was replaced by Alex Neil.

talkSPORT reporter Crook now claims he is on the verge of a move up to Edinburgh (see tweet below):

Sunderland spell didn’t work out

Sunderland turned to Johnson back in December 2020 and he took over from Phil Parkinson.

The former Oldham Athletic and Bristol City boss guided the Black Cats to Papa John’s Trophy glory in his first season at the helm but they were then defeated in the play-offs by Lincoln City.

Johnson was given the first-half of this campaign to try and get the club back promoted to the Championship but lost his job earlier this year after a poor run of form, despite his team sitting 3rd in the table at the time.

Their heavy 6-0 defeat away at Bolton Wanderers was the final straw for him but Sunderland’s decision to bring in Neil instead has worked wonders as they prepare to face Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final this weekend.

Johnson can learn a lot from his time in the North East and a new chapter above the border gives him an opportunity to boost his reputation again.

He now has the opportunity to test himself in a new league and also has a potential pathway into Europe down the line if he can bring success to Easter Road.