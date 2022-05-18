Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed he turned down the chance to talk to another club about their vacant managerial position earlier this month.

Swansea City brought Martin in from MK Dons to replace Steve Cooper last year.

Since then, the former Norwich City centre-back has become a hugely popular figure in South Wales, embedding his philosophy both on and off the pitch. He looks to have got the Swans back on the right track after a troublesome summer of 2021, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Watford were recently linked with the Swansea City boss (The Athletic, via Football League World) and now, Martin has revealed he turned down an approach from an unnamed club earlier this month.

Speaking during a fans forum on Tuesday (quotes via BBC Sport), Martin said he has no interest in leaving the Swansea.com Stadium.

“We are just really grateful to be here. Our families love being here and we love being here.

“We have been supported incredibly well since we have been here, which we will always be grateful for.

“My agent rang me two weeks ago and said there’s a club that would like to speak to you. I said I had absolutely no interest because we are really happy here.

“I think we are early on in a project we feel really passionate about. We left our old club early to come here, but it is probably one of the only clubs we would have done that for because of the Swansea way, the environment and the playing style.”

The ‘project’

It’s clear to see why Martin has been sought after so early on in his managerial career.

He impressed in his first role with MK Dons, standing them in good stead to push on before his departure, though it’s safe to say Liam Manning has continued and built on the good work done.

Now, at Swansea City, it’s clear that Martin has his players invested in the project, and if they don’t fit his philosophy, they won’t be of much use. Recruitment will need to be smart to take them to the next level though, with Martin determined to bring in not only high quality and high potential players, but players with the correct character too.