Nottingham Forest beat Sheffield United in the Championship play-off semi-finals last night.

Nottingham Forest won the first leg 2-1 at Bramall Lane. But Sheffield United would replicate that scoreline at the City Ground to take the game to extra time, and all the way to penalties.

It was an entertaining game, unfortunately marred by events unfolding after the game. But nothing has taken away from the outstanding performance that Forest goalkeeper Brice Samba put in.

He made a number of key saves throughout the tie, saving a couple of close range efforts from Blades forward Iliman Ndiaye to keep Forest in the game, before keeping three of Sheffield United’s five penalties out.

His save against Conor Hourihane’s penalty was particularly impressive, staying put in the middle of his goal before sticking out an arm to tip the Irishman’s penalty onto the crossbar.

And after the game, the 28-year-old goalkeeper posted this message on Twitter: