Bradford City defender Matty Foulds has signed a new two-year contract with the Bantams, it has been confirmed.

Bradford City brought former Everton youngster Foulds back to his hometown in January 2021.

He arrived after a short stint in Italy with Como 1907 and since then, he has gone on to play 31 times for the Bantams, with 28 of those appearances coming during the 2021/22 campaign.

The left-sided defender’s deal at Valley Parade was set to expire this summer, but now, a fresh agreement has been confirmed.

As announced on Bradford City’s official club website, Foulds has signed a new two-year contract with the club. The deal also includes the option for a 12-month extension, potentially keeping him on board until the summer of 2025.

The 24-year-old has found more game time since the arrival of Mark Hughes as manager, and he will now be bidding to nail down a starting spot in his side ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Building for the future

The appointment of Hughes has shown that Bradford City are a club that only have eyes on moving up, and keeping players like Foulds will only help them do that.

At 24, the versatile defender has plenty of time to develop. Not only that but as a boyhood supporter of the Bantams, Foulds will be ready to give his all for the club in their bid to build under Hughes.

Bradford City finished 14th in the season just gone, but they will be hoping to move towards the top seven for next season.