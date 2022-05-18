Sheffield United crashed out of the Championship plays-offs last night, after an enthralling second semi-final leg v Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United headed to the City Ground last night, for the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final bout v Nottingham Forest.

The Blades had lost the first-leg 2-1 at Bramall Lane and went a goal behind after 19 minutes of last night’s game.

But Paul Heckingbottom’s side pulled two back in the second half through Morgan Gibbs-White and John Fleck to take the game to extra time, and eventually penalties.

Forest would 3-2 on penalties. Forest keeper Brice Samba kept three of the Blades’ five penalties out, capping what was a terrific overall performance from the 28-year-old.

United’s Steel City rivals Sheffield Wednesday crashed out of the League One play-off semi-finals last week, with a few Sheffield United names taking to Twitter in wake of that, notably Oli McBurnie.

But after last night’s result, Sheffield Wednesday youngster Ciaran Brennan took to Twitter, posting:

The summer ahead…

This season could’ve ended in victory for both sides of Sheffield. Instead, both teams will remain in their respective divisions going into the 2022/23 campaign, where both will once again be looking to secure promotion.

Heckingbottom has plenty of work to do in building a side capable of challenging for the Premier League, with injuries having exposed a slight lack of depth in the team.

Wednesday meanwhile had their fair share of injuries, but Darren Moore’s issue was perhaps one of quality and not having the right players for the task at hand.

Either way, the footballing rivalry in Sheffield is one of the fiercest in the country, with the potential of a Steel City derby put on hold for another year.