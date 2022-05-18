Rotherham United have opened talks with Portsmouth target Jamie Lindsay over extending his contract, as detailed on their retained list.

Rotherham United are in negotiations about keeping hold of the midfielder as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Lindsay, 26, sees his contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium expire at the end of next month and he is currently due to become a free agent.

Portsmouth have been mentioned as a possible next destination for the Scotsman and remain keen on snapping him up this summer after trying to get him in January.

Rotherham United situation

Rotherham United need to ensure that their squad can be competitive in the second tier and Lindsay provides them with more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

However, he will be wanting regular first-team football and may need to think about whether Paul Warne’s side can offer him that in the division above.

The Millers swooped to sign the former Celtic youngster from Ross County back in 2019 and he has now helped them win promotion from League One twice.

Lindsay made 35 appearances in all competitions in this past campaign, 28 of which came in the league, and he chipped in with a single goal and an assist.

He competes with the likes of Dan Barlaser, Ben Wiles and Ollie Rathbone for a place in central midfield and hasn’t been a regular starter over recent times.

Nevertheless, Rotherham United are still wanting to keep hold of him and are in discussions about extending his stay in South Yorkshire.