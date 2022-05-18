Mickel Miller is attracting plenty of interest following his departure from Rotherham United, reports Paul Davis.

Rotherham United have decided not to hand the winger a new deal following their return to the Championship.

Miller, 26, played his part in the Millers’ promotion from League One but now has a big decision to make on his next move in the game.

Rotherham Advertiser reporter Davis says “several” clubs are interested (see tweet below):

Understand several clubs have already contacted #rufc asking about the qualities of Mickel Miller. He's being given excellent references. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) May 17, 2022

Rotherham United spell

Rotherham United swooped to sign the attacker back in 2020 after he caught the eye playing in Scotland for Hamilton Academical.

Miller initially struggled to make an impact at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and played just nine times during his first season at the club before he was shipped out on loan to Northampton Town to get some minutes under his belt.

Nevertheless, the Londoner came back into Paul Warne’s plans this past campaign and enjoyed plenty more game time.

He made 30 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit in all competitions and chipped in with four goals and six assists to help them make an immediate return to the Championship.

His contract officially expires at the end of next month and he will become available on a free transfer.

Miller has proven himself in the third tier and would be a decent addition for a side at that level this summer. He knows what it takes now to get promoted and reporter Davis claims the Millers have given him “excellent references” to clubs contacting them about him.